A viral video showing a woman protecting her pet dog during an attack by a dog has divided social media. Her baby's stroller overturned during chaos, but the child appeared unharmed. Critics accused her of prioritising the pet, while supporters said larger animal was targeting pet and she made right decision to protect the one in immediate danger.

A dramatic video showing a woman trying to protect her pet dog while her baby sat in an overturned stroller has triggered a fierce debate on social media. The viral clip shows the woman walking out of a gate with a baby stroller in one hand and a small husky on a lead in the other. Moments later, a much larger dog suddenly charges towards them, appearing to target the woman's pet.

Woman grabs small dog as larger animal charges

As the large dog lunges towards the smaller husky, the woman quickly picks up her pet and holds it tightly in her arms to keep it out of reach.

During the chaos, the baby's stroller overturns. However, the woman continues holding the small dog as the larger animal desperately tries to reach it.

Seconds later, a man approaches and chases the attacking dog away, giving the woman a chance to turn her attention to the overturned stroller. She then lifts it back up before the video ends.

The baby did not appear to suffer any visible injuries in the footage.

Video sparks debate over mother's reaction

The incident has divided viewers online, with the video reportedly receiving nearly 17 million views and thousands of comments.

Some viewers criticised the woman, arguing that she should have immediately prioritised the baby after the stroller overturned.

"The way I will fling that dog and bring my baby up," one person commented.

However, many others came to the woman's defence, saying she appeared to understand that the larger dog was targeting her pet and not the child.

"She has two babies, and she protected the one who was at risk," one user wrote.

Another said, "Don't judge her. She was doing what she could to keep everyone safe."

Several commenters also pointed out that the baby was covered by a protective net and did not appear to be the target of the charging dog.

Viewers defend woman for protecting dog

Supporters argued that the woman had to make a split-second decision during a frightening situation and did what she believed was necessary to protect both her child and pet.

"Animals also love their lives just like children," another user commented.

The viral video sparked a wider debate about pet ownership, parental instincts and how people react during sudden emergencies. While some remained critical of the woman's decision, others believed the footage does not tell the full story and that she acted quickly to protect the family member who appeared to be in immediate danger.