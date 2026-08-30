PM Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Tashkent by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The leaders will hold talks to strengthen strategic partnership in trade, defence, and energy, among other key areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on Sunday. PM Modi, who is on a two-day State visit to the country, received a grand welocme in the presence of President Mirziyoyev, with the country's state anthem, "O`zbekiston Respublikasining Davlat Madhiyasi"

Modi, Mirziyoyev to Hold Delegation-Level Talks

The Prime Minister will hold delegation-level talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to further strengthen strategic partnership between the two countries. The two leaders will review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people domains and set the agenda for the road ahead.

PM Modi's Engagements in Tashkent

Earlier today, PM Modi shared that he attended a yoga programme organised by the 'Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan' in Tashkent. In a post on X, sharing glimpses from his visit, Prime Minister Modi said, "A special welcome, wreath-laying at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument and interaction with the Indian community...Here are highlights from yesterday in Tashkent."

The Prime Minister landed in Tashkent on Saturday for his fourth visit to the Central Asian nation. He received a warm and personal welcome from Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev on his arrival. From the airport, the two leaders travelled together by car to the presidential palace, marking the latest instance of PM Modi sharing a car ride with a world leader. They held a dinner meeting at the presidential palace.

Landmark buildings across the Uzbek capital, including the iconic Hilton Hotel, were lit in the vibrant tricolour hues of the Indian national flag on Saturday.

Interaction with Indian Diaspora

The Prime Minister was received with high energy and intense enthusiasm by members of the Indian diaspora, who hosted a cultural welcome featuring traditional dance performances and a fusion of Indian and Uzbek traditions.

Reflecting on the event, PM Modi lauded the artistry on X, highlighting performances by the Bollywood Battle Group to 'Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri,' a fusion of Kathak with the energetic Andijan Polka, and a Kathak presentation by students of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture.

Wreath-Laying Ceremony

PM Modi also laid a wreath at Yangi Uzbekistan Park. During the wreath-laying ceremony, he was accompanied by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. (ANI)