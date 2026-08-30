Nepal's Foreign Minister reports over 4,000 rescued and 600 bodies found after flash floods. India sent four relief flights, and Nepal seeks support for forensic labs and DNA analysis to identify victims as the death toll rises.

India's Support and Forensic Aid Request "We are extremely grateful for the support that the Government of India has already provided to us. Four different flights have arrived in Nepal with relief supplies," he said.Khanal said Nepal had also sought specialised support for tunnel rescue operations, with an expert team arriving in the country over the past two days. "We had asked for experts to support us with tunnel rescue, and the team arrived yesterday and the day before yesterday," he said.He further said Nepal was seeking additional support for forensic laboratories as many of the recovered bodies were in difficult conditions to identify. "We are seeking additional support for forensic laboratories. We have found more than 600 bodies, many of them in very difficult conditions to identify. We need to conduct rapid DNA analysis, so we are seeking that kind of support and are actively engaged," Khanal said.The Nepalese Foreign Minister also said he had spoken with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over the phone and expressed gratitude for India's assistance. "I have spoken with my counterpart, His Excellency S Jaishankar, over the phone, and we are very grateful for all the support the Government of India has provided to us," he said. Death Toll Rises, Thousands Missing His remarks come as the death toll as of Firday morning from the Bhote Koshi flood disaster in Nepal had risen to 734, while 2419 people remain missing or out of contact, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).Earlier, India sent its fourth flight to Kathmandu carrying essential supplies and specialised technical capabilities to support Nepal's ongoing rescue and relief operations.In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "The fourth Indian flight has touched down in Kathmandu. It brings essential supplies and technical capabilities to support Nepal's ongoing rescue & relief operations."Indian Embassy in Nepal, through its official handle on X, 'India in Nepal', said the fourth flight was carrying 11 tons of relief materials, which had been handed over to Nepal. "With Nepal. The fourth flight, carrying 11 tons of relief materials, has arrived in Nepal, and those relief materials have been handed over. This includes a tunnel technical team equipped for search and rescue operations, a team of forensic experts for DNA analysis, and relief materials such as blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets, and hygiene kits."According to the latest update issued by NDRRMA as of 9 am, Chitwan reported the highest number of recovered bodies at 259, including human body parts, followed by Nawalparasi East with 184, Nawalparasi West with 82, Gorkha with 58, Nuwakot with 52, Dhading with 50, Tanahun with 36 and Rasuwa with 13. Rescue and Recovery Details Of the 2,419 people reported missing or out of contact, 589 are foreign nationals, while 127 are Nepalis accompanying foreign tourists. The missing include 933 people from hydropower projects, 562 in Rasuwa and 115 in Nuwakot, according to the NDRRMA.The disaster has also left 242 people injured, including those currently under treatment and those who have been discharged.The authorities said 8,186 people have so far been rescued, including 2,974 by the Nepal Army, 2,699 by Nepal Police and 2,513 by the Armed Police Force Nepal. A total of 279 people have been rescued by helicopter from a hydropower tunnel. Separately, as many as 227 foreign nationals have also been rescued by helicopter so far.Unidentified bodies recovered during the operations have been kept across 21 hospitals in various districts, the NDRRMA said.The Government of Nepal has provided NPR 10 million each to Rasuwa and Nuwakot, NPR 5 million to Dhading and NPR 67.5 million to 15 local municipalities as cash assistance. Fresh Alert Issued for Bhote Koshi River Meanwhile, the flow in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa has reportedly increased further, urging personnel involved in search, rescue and relief operations to exercise utmost caution.In a post on X, NDRRMA said, "Alert: The flow of the flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa has reportedly increased further."The authority urged all personnel engaged in search, rescue and relief operations in affected areas, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Chitwan, as well as surrounding regions, to remain vigilant.NDRRMA further said, "Therefore, all personnel engaged in search, rescue, and relief operations in affected areas including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan, and surrounding regions, as well as those in riparian zones and other relevant parties, are requested to exercise utmost caution."The disaster management authority said it would continue to monitor the situation and provide further information. "We will provide updates as soon as further information is received," NDRRMA said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affairs Shisir Khanal on Sunday said four Indian flights carrying relief supplies have arrived in Nepal as more than 4,000 individuals have been rescued over the past three days, while Kathmandu is seeking additional support for forensic laboratories and rapid DNA analysis to identify more than 600 bodies recovered in the flash floods that ravaged the country.Speaking to ANI, Khanal said, "The government is making every possible effort for rescue. We are still in the rescue stage. I have personally just arrived and am yet to receive full field-level briefings. Over the last three days, we have rescued more than 4,000 individuals. More than 600 people have been found dead, and active rescue operations are underway.""We are extremely grateful for the support that the Government of India has already provided to us. Four different flights have arrived in Nepal with relief supplies," he said.Khanal said Nepal had also sought specialised support for tunnel rescue operations, with an expert team arriving in the country over the past two days. "We had asked for experts to support us with tunnel rescue, and the team arrived yesterday and the day before yesterday," he said.He further said Nepal was seeking additional support for forensic laboratories as many of the recovered bodies were in difficult conditions to identify. "We are seeking additional support for forensic laboratories. We have found more than 600 bodies, many of them in very difficult conditions to identify. We need to conduct rapid DNA analysis, so we are seeking that kind of support and are actively engaged," Khanal said.The Nepalese Foreign Minister also said he had spoken with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over the phone and expressed gratitude for India's assistance. "I have spoken with my counterpart, His Excellency S Jaishankar, over the phone, and we are very grateful for all the support the Government of India has provided to us," he said.His remarks come as the death toll as of Firday morning from the Bhote Koshi flood disaster in Nepal had risen to 734, while 2419 people remain missing or out of contact, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).Earlier, India sent its fourth flight to Kathmandu carrying essential supplies and specialised technical capabilities to support Nepal's ongoing rescue and relief operations.In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "The fourth Indian flight has touched down in Kathmandu. It brings essential supplies and technical capabilities to support Nepal's ongoing rescue & relief operations."Indian Embassy in Nepal, through its official handle on X, 'India in Nepal', said the fourth flight was carrying 11 tons of relief materials, which had been handed over to Nepal. "With Nepal. The fourth flight, carrying 11 tons of relief materials, has arrived in Nepal, and those relief materials have been handed over. This includes a tunnel technical team equipped for search and rescue operations, a team of forensic experts for DNA analysis, and relief materials such as blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets, and hygiene kits."According to the latest update issued by NDRRMA as of 9 am, Chitwan reported the highest number of recovered bodies at 259, including human body parts, followed by Nawalparasi East with 184, Nawalparasi West with 82, Gorkha with 58, Nuwakot with 52, Dhading with 50, Tanahun with 36 and Rasuwa with 13.Of the 2,419 people reported missing or out of contact, 589 are foreign nationals, while 127 are Nepalis accompanying foreign tourists. The missing include 933 people from hydropower projects, 562 in Rasuwa and 115 in Nuwakot, according to the NDRRMA.The disaster has also left 242 people injured, including those currently under treatment and those who have been discharged.The authorities said 8,186 people have so far been rescued, including 2,974 by the Nepal Army, 2,699 by Nepal Police and 2,513 by the Armed Police Force Nepal. A total of 279 people have been rescued by helicopter from a hydropower tunnel. Separately, as many as 227 foreign nationals have also been rescued by helicopter so far.Unidentified bodies recovered during the operations have been kept across 21 hospitals in various districts, the NDRRMA said.The Government of Nepal has provided NPR 10 million each to Rasuwa and Nuwakot, NPR 5 million to Dhading and NPR 67.5 million to 15 local municipalities as cash assistance.Meanwhile, the flow in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa has reportedly increased further, urging personnel involved in search, rescue and relief operations to exercise utmost caution.In a post on X, NDRRMA said, "Alert: The flow of the flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa has reportedly increased further."The authority urged all personnel engaged in search, rescue and relief operations in affected areas, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Chitwan, as well as surrounding regions, to remain vigilant.NDRRMA further said, "Therefore, all personnel engaged in search, rescue, and relief operations in affected areas including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan, and surrounding regions, as well as those in riparian zones and other relevant parties, are requested to exercise utmost caution."The disaster management authority said it would continue to monitor the situation and provide further information. "We will provide updates as soon as further information is received," NDRRMA said. (ANI)