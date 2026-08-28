House Surrounded by Raging Floods, Family Holds On in Terrifying Nepal Video (WATCH)
A terrifying video from flood-hit Nepal shows a family clinging to one another inside a two-storey house as raging water, mud and debris tear through the area. Homes, vehicles and roads were swept away in the disaster.
Nepal flood viral video shows trapped family
A terrifying video emerging from Nepal’s devastating floods has captured the desperate moments of a family trapped inside a two-storey house as raging floodwater surged around the building, carrying debris, vehicles and parts of destroyed homes.
The more than two-minute video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the family members holding on to one another as powerful currents roar past their house. The water appears to have swallowed much of the surrounding area, leaving the family stranded in the middle of a scene of widespread destruction.
That family in the green house. I hope they are alive and safe. 🙏🏻 what a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/t2tVR2cFD7
— Pooja Shali (@PoojaShali) August 28, 2026
The footage has prompted hundreds of reactions online, with many viewers expressing fear for the people seen inside the house and praying for their safety.
Later posts circulating on social media claimed that the family survived. Images shared after the floodwater receded appeared to show the same building still standing amid extensive destruction. However, the identity of the family and their condition could not be independently verified from the viral posts alone.
A house standing amid destruction
One of the most striking parts of the viral footage is the apparent survival of the two-storey building despite the enormous force of the flood.
As the water raced around the structure, viewers could see debris floating past and nearby areas being battered by the current. Several social media users later shared photographs of the house after the water level came down. The images showed the building still standing while much of the surrounding area appeared badly damaged.
They are alive pic.twitter.com/jqZPFPb32n
— vipin (@vpndotcom) August 28, 2026
The pictures led many users to speculate that the strength of the building’s foundation may have helped it withstand the flood.
“The fact this house managed to hold grip under THAT force, is a reminder of good construction and God’s blessing,” one user wrote.
ये घर सुरक्षित है, ऐसा लग रहा है, घर के लोग भी सुरक्षित है। https://t.co/2GnQRu41qp
— Dilip Jain (दिलीप जैन) 🇮🇳 (@dilipjain1979) August 28, 2026
Another person commented that the family members were alive, prompting messages of relief from others who had watched the frightening video.
Social media users pray for the family
The video triggered an emotional response, with many users describing the scene as a nightmare.
One person wrote, “That family in the green house. I hope they are alive and safe. What a nightmare.”
Others called the building’s survival “mind-blowing” and praised what they believed was strong construction. One user said people should “call the civil contractor and thank him”, while another joked that they wanted the engineer’s contact.
Many comments, however, focused on the human tragedy unfolding around the family.
“Prayers for safety of everyone in the region,” one user wrote. Another said the footage was a reminder that “humans are powerless in the face of nature”.
Some also questioned whether people living in highly flood-prone regions should have emergency equipment, including life jackets, stored at home.
Other users blamed unchecked construction and environmental damage in the Himalayan region, arguing that poor planning and development could worsen the impact of natural disasters. These views were personal reactions on social media and should not be treated as an established explanation for the disaster.
Nepal faces a massive flood disaster
The viral video has emerged as Nepal battles one of its worst recent disasters.
Flash floods triggered after an ice-rock avalanche and glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border tore through parts of central Nepal, sending huge volumes of water, mud and debris downstream.
Homes, roads, bridges and vehicles were swept away, while entire settlements were left damaged or buried.
According to the Nepal Police figures cited in the background information, authorities involved in rescue operations had recovered hundreds of bodies by Friday. The reported death toll has risen above 500, while nearly 1,000 people were reported missing across the Nepal and Tibet sides of the border.
The disaster has also left a large number of people injured and displaced.
Tourists and travellers were among those affected. Nepal Tourism Board figures cited in the background information said hundreds of tourists and travellers remained missing in flood-hit areas, including Nepali residents.
The rapidly changing situation has made rescue operations extremely difficult, with damaged roads, dangerous terrain and continuing concerns about further flooding hampering access to affected communities.
Fresh flood fears after new lake begins overflowing
Even as rescuers searched for survivors, authorities faced the threat of another possible surge.
A newly formed lake near the Nepal-Tibet border reportedly began overflowing, raising fears that another large volume of water could move downstream.
People in vulnerable areas were placed on alert as authorities monitored the situation.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was also reported in Sichuan, China, prompting fresh concern in Nepal about possible changes in water flow and the risk of further flooding in downstream areas.
Residents in the Trishuli region were reportedly evacuated again after authorities warned of a possible rise in the river level.
Nepal Police also issued an alert after receiving information that a water-control structure or dam on the Tibet side had suffered another failure. Security personnel, rescue workers and residents were urged to remain alert and move to safer locations where necessary.
The situation highlighted the continuing uncertainty facing communities living downstream of the disaster zone.
Rescue operations continue in difficult conditions
Nepal's security forces and rescue agencies have intensified their operations despite hazardous weather and difficult terrain.
The Nepali Army has been involved in efforts to evacuate people trapped in affected areas. In one operation, rescue teams worked to reach workers trapped inside a tunnel linked to a hydropower project in Rasuwa after flooding.
The challenging terrain has made such operations slow and dangerous.
According to the information provided, at least two workers were safely rescued from the tunnel as the operation continued.
The scale of the disaster has also prompted a high-level response from the Nepal government. A Cabinet meeting was convened by Prime Minister Balendra Shah at Singha Durbar as authorities assessed the crisis and coordinated rescue and relief efforts.
Indian nationals also caught in the disaster
The floods have affected Indian travellers as well.
According to information shared by India's Ministry of External Affairs, 21 residents of Tamil Nadu who were rescued from flood-hit areas reached Kathmandu.
Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava met the rescued travellers and enquired about their well-being before their planned return to India.
The wider disaster has also raised concerns about other Indian nationals and tourists who may have been travelling through areas affected by the floods.
With roads and communication networks damaged in several places, locating stranded people remains a major challenge.
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