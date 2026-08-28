A terrifying video emerging from Nepal’s devastating floods has captured the desperate moments of a family trapped inside a two-storey house as raging floodwater surged around the building, carrying debris, vehicles and parts of destroyed homes.

The more than two-minute video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the family members holding on to one another as powerful currents roar past their house. The water appears to have swallowed much of the surrounding area, leaving the family stranded in the middle of a scene of widespread destruction.

That family in the green house. I hope they are alive and safe. 🙏🏻 what a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/t2tVR2cFD7 — Pooja Shali (@PoojaShali) August 28, 2026

The footage has prompted hundreds of reactions online, with many viewers expressing fear for the people seen inside the house and praying for their safety.

Later posts circulating on social media claimed that the family survived. Images shared after the floodwater receded appeared to show the same building still standing amid extensive destruction. However, the identity of the family and their condition could not be independently verified from the viral posts alone.