The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has raised serious concerns over repeated delays in bail application and constitutional petition hearings for its leadership before the Balochistan High Court, alleging multiple postponements without proceedings.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has raised serious concerns over what it described as repeated and unexplained delays in the hearing of bail applications and constitutional petitions involving its leadership before the Balochistan High Court, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Repeated Delays in Bail Hearings

According to The Balochistan Post, the organisation said several cases concerning its leaders had been repeatedly placed on the court's cause lists, including before Court No. 1, presided over by the Chief Justice. However, the BYC alleged that hearings did not proceed on several occasions and that the boards were discharged, pushing the cases to subsequent dates.

Bail petitions submitted by BYC leaders after the Quetta Anti-Terrorism Court rejected their bail pleas in February had reportedly been scheduled for hearing around five times. BYC stated that each scheduled hearing was subsequently postponed after the court board was discharged.

Pending Constitutional Petitions

The BYC also pointed to many constitutional petitions linked to its activities and leadership that, according to the organisation, have remained pending for prolonged periods without substantive proceedings or final decisions.

Concerns over Rights and Judicial Confidence

The organisation said the continued postponement of bail hearings was particularly concerning because some of the cases involve individuals who remain in detention. It argued that applications concerning personal liberty require timely judicial consideration and that repeated adjournments can have serious consequences for the rights of accused persons.

The BYC also expressed concern that prolonged delays could increase uncertainty for litigants and undermine confidence in the judicial process, particularly in cases involving fundamental rights, detention and constitutional protections, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Call for Timely Judicial Action

The organisation urged the Balochistan High Court to take up the pending bail applications and constitutional petitions at the earliest possible opportunity and dispose of them in accordance with the law and constitutional safeguards. BYC maintained that it would continue pursuing legal and peaceful avenues to address what it considers violations of fundamental rights, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)