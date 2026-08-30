PM Modi took part in a yoga program in Tashkent, where residents praised the event for strengthening India-Uzbekistan ties. The PM is on a two-day visit for talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to boost their strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in a yoga programme organised by the 'Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan' in Tashkent, with residents praising the event and highlighting the role of yoga in strengthening ties between India and Uzbekistan.

After participating in the yoga programme, Kristina, a resident of Tashkent, said that the event was a great experience and expressed hope that yoga would bring the two countries closer. Speaking to ANI, Kristina said, "It was a great experience, especially with such a great person who came to Uzbekistan. It was really a great experience. I think it (Yoga) will take the relationship to a new level. It will bring the two countries closer and strengthen the friendship."

Another Tashkent resident, Mariam, also expressed happiness at being part of the programme and said she felt happy after participating in the event. Speaking to ANI, Mariam said, "It's a very beautiful feeling, and I feel healthy and very happy to be here. We have had so many events, including this year's International Yoga Day. Today's event was very good. It's a great pleasure to be here, to be invited, and to be a part of this event. We trained with our group at the Indian Yoga Center."

PM Modi on Two-Day State Visit

Earlier on August 15, in his Independence Day address to the nation, PM Modi said India's 'soft power' is the seventh strength of Saptadhara, highlighting Yoga, handicrafts, films, animation, gaming, digital content and the broader creative sector as key strengths.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day state visit to Uzbekistan, i.e., from August 29 to 30. He landed in Tashkent on Saturday for his fourth visit to the Central Asian nation. Later in the day, PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Warm Welcome in Tashkent

Upon his visit, landmark buildings across the Uzbek capital, including the iconic Hilton Hotel, were lit in the vibrant tricolour hues of the Indian national flag on Saturday. The Prime Minister was received with high energy and intense enthusiasm by members of the Indian diaspora, who hosted a cultural welcome featuring traditional dance performances and a fusion of Indian and Uzbek traditions.

Reflecting on the event, PM Modi lauded the artistry on X, highlighting performances by the Bollywood Battle Group to 'Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri,' a fusion of Kathak with the energetic Andijan Polka, and a Kathak presentation by students of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture. He said, "The community welcome in Tashkent was a delightful celebration of India-Uzbekistan cultural ties! It included a performance by the Bollywood Battle Group on the evergreen 'Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri,' a fusion of Kathak and the energetic Andijan Polka, Kathak performance by students of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture."

PM Modi also laid a wreath at Yangi Uzbekistan Park. During the wreath-laying ceremony, he was accompanied by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold delegation-level talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. The two leaders will review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people domains and set the agenda for the road ahead.

This marks PM Modi's fourth visit to Uzbekistan, following previous diplomatic engagements in 2015, alongside subsequent visits in 2016 and 2022 to attend SCO Summits. Bilateral and multilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Tashkent has expanded steadily over the years, highlighted by President Mirziyoyev's State Visit to India in 2018 and his participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2019.

Onward to SCO Summit

From Tashkent, at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, PM Modi will travel to Bishkek to participate in the 26th SCO Summit, marking 25 years of this important organisation. (ANI)