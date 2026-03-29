‘No Kings’ Protest Against Trump | Democracy Concerns Rise in US | WATCH

‘No Kings’ Protest Against Trump
Thousands rallied in Los Angeles under the ‘No Kings’ banner, protesting against Donald Trump. Demonstrators accused his leadership of weakening democratic institutions, as similar protests erupted nationwide. Organisers warned of growing threats to constitutional values, making it one of the largest coordinated anti-government mobilisations in recent months.
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