TVK Chief Vijay ‘Thalapathy’ Swears-In as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Actor-turned-politician and C. Joseph Vijay created history by taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. With this massive political victory, TVK ended decades of DMK-AIADMK dominance in the state. Thousands of supporters gathered in Chennai as 'Thalapathy' officially began his new innings in politics with promises of social justice and development.00:00 – Introduction & Vijay’s Historic Victory01:50 – Swearing-In Ceremony at Nehru Stadium03:00 – Vijay’s Promise for Social Justice & New Political Era

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