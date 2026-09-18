Tunisia: Tunis Flood ALERT! Torrential Rain Swamps Streets, Cars Float | World News

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Tunisia: Tunis Flood ALERT! Torrential Rain Swamps Streets, Cars Float

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 18 2026, 06:11 PM IST
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Torrential rain and thunderstorms lashed Tunisia’s capital Tunis, triggering fears of flooding across Greater Tunis. Streets in Zayatin and Al-Tadamun were inundated, with residents wading through rising water and a car becoming stuck beneath a tunnel. Authorities suspended classes at schools and universities as heavy rainfall continued to affect the capital.

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