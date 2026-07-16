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Rath Yatra 2026: Flood of Devotees Arrive Ahead of Lord Jagannath's Divine Journey

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jul 16 2026, 01:10 PM IST
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Puri is buzzing with devotion as the holy city prepares for the grand Rath Yatra 2026. The three sacred chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra have been positioned at the Singhadwara of the Jagannath Temple. Thousands of devotees have already gathered to witness the world-famous annual festival.In this video0:00 Puri Gears Up for Rath Yatra 20260:35 Sacred Chariots Ready at Singhadwara1:10 Thousands of Devotees Arrive in Puri

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