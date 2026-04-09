World’s Most Sustainable Wedding? Couple Marries in Busy Station | Netherlands

A couple in Utrecht has redefined what it means to say “I do.”Lara Peters and Mathijs Dordregter chose one of the country’s busiest railway stations as their wedding venue—turning heads while sending a powerful message about sustainability.From pre-owned wedding outfits to vegetarian catering, every detail of the ceremony was designed to reduce environmental impact. Lara even found her wedding dress just days before the ceremony through Free Fashion, a group promoting circular fashion.The initiative highlights the massive environmental footprint of the fashion industry, where even a single new wedding dress can generate emissions equivalent to driving hundreds of kilometers.This wedding isn’t just about love—it’s about the future of the planet. 0:00 - Wedding Bells Ring at World’s Busiest Railway Station2:25 - Bride Lara Peters Speaks on Unusual Ceremony3:00 Guests Turn Heads by Wearing Second-Hand Outfits

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