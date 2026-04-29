Heavy Rains and Hailstorms Cool Bengaluru: Silicon Valley Gets Relief From Heatwave | Karnataka News

After weeks of intense heat, Bengaluru finally got much-needed relief as heavy rain and hailstones lashed the city.Temperatures had surged to nearly 37°C in recent days — well above normal — making conditions uncomfortable across the region. The sudden downpour brought joy to residents, cooling the city and breaking the prolonged dry spell.The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds across parts of Karnataka starting April 29.With several regions in northwestern and central Karnataka witnessing temperatures in the mid-40s, this rain spell is expected to provide temporary relief from the ongoing heatwave.Watch the full video for visuals of the sudden weather shift in India’s Silicon Valley.

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