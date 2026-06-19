Ex-Trump Adviser Says US-Iran Deal Favors Tehran, Warns on Hormuz and NUCLEAR Risk!
Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton has criticized the recent US-Iran deal, saying it heavily favors Tehran and lacks strong safeguards against Iran’s nuclear ambitions. He also warned that tensions in the Strait of Hormuz could escalate, raising global security and energy supply risks.
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