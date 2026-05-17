PM Modi’s Historic Norway Visit | India-Nordic Summit in Focus During Landmark Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make history with his first-ever official visit to Norway, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Nordic nation in 43 years. Indian Ambassador highlighted that the visit will focus on energy partnerships, maritime cooperation, climate action, technology, trade and stronger India-Nordic relations during the crucial India-Nordic Summit in Oslo.0:00 – PM Modi’s Norway Visit1:00 – India-Nordic Summit Highlights 2:00 – Trade, Climate, and Technology Partnerships

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