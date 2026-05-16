Mayan People Perform Ancient Rain Ritual Amid Dry Season | World News #Shorts

Indigenous Mayan communities in Guatemala gathered at the sacred Chicabal Lagoon for a centuries-old rain prayer ritual as concerns grow over delayed rainfall and drying crops.The annual ceremony, held at a volcanic crater lake more than 2,500 meters above sea level, brings together Mam and K’iche’ Mayan groups who offer flowers, candles, and prayers asking for blessings, protection, and rain for their harvests.Community leaders say the rainy season has been delayed this year, raising fears for agriculture and local livelihoods. The sacred lake remains one of the most important spiritual sites for the Mayan people of Guatemala.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source