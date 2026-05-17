UP News | Lucknow Bulldozer Action Sparks Chaos, Lawyers Clash With Police

UP News
Massive tension erupted in Lucknow’s Kaiserbagh area after bulldozer action began outside the Civil Court complex to remove alleged illegal chambers and encroachments. Lawyers protested strongly, clashed with police, and heavy security force was deployed as the situation turned chaotic.0:00 - Bulldozer action near Lucknow Civil Court2:41 - Around 240 chambers reportedly targeted 4:50 - Police resort to lathi-charge amid protest
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