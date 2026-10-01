Nation’s Pride! – PM Modi Hails Flydubai 'Hero' Captain Smit Machchhar | World News

Nation’s Pride! – PM Modi Hails Flydubai 'Hero' Captain Smit Machchhar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Indian Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar as a 'hero' after his extraordinary courage during a mid-air cockpit crisis on Flight FZ1073. Despite being seriously injured, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing crew and passengers to restrain the attacker. The aircraft later made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, with 174 passengers saved. PM Modi praised his bravery and wished him a speedy recovery. 0:00 PM Modi Hails Captain Smit Machchhar As A Hero 1:00 Indian Pilot Injured During FlyDubai Cockpit Crisis 2:00 How Machchhar Helped Passengers And Crew Intervene
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:14
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
03:02
Now Playing
11:02
Now Playing