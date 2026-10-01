Brian Mast Warns of China’s 'Far-Reaching' Repression
Brian Mast Warns of China’s 'Far-Reaching' Repression | Tibetans in US in Focus US Congressman Brian Mast has raised concerns over what he described as China’s 'far-reaching' transnational repression, saying Tibetans and other communities outside China could face pressure or surveillance. Speaking after a meeting with the Dalai Lama, Mast also backed dialogue between US and Chinese leaders while calling for attention to Tibet and Uyghur rights.
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