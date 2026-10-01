MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Brian Mast Warns of China’s 'Far-Reaching' Repression

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Oct 01 2026, 05:10 AM IST
Share this Video

Brian Mast Warns of China’s 'Far-Reaching' Repression | Tibetans in US in Focus US Congressman Brian Mast has raised concerns over what he described as China’s 'far-reaching' transnational repression, saying Tibetans and other communities outside China could face pressure or surveillance. Speaking after a meeting with the Dalai Lama, Mast also backed dialogue between US and Chinese leaders while calling for attention to Tibet and Uyghur rights.

Related Video

Brian Mast Warns of China’s 'Far-Reaching' Repression | Tibetans in US in Focus
Now Playing
Brian Mast Warns of China’s 'Far-Reaching' Repression | Tibetans in US in Focus
Brazil Shocking Storms: Strong Winds, Tornado & Giant Hail Batter Paraná | World News
Now Playing
Brazil Shocking Storms: Strong Winds, Tornado & Giant Hail Batter Paraná | World News
India-China Standoff: 'Third Party Will Take Advantage', Says S Jaishankar
Now Playing
India-China Standoff: 'Third Party Will Take Advantage', Says S Jaishankar
Pakistan Child Marriage Crisis: Activists Raise Alarm Over Girls’ Rights | UNICEF Data Cited
Now Playing
Pakistan Child Marriage Crisis: Activists Raise Alarm Over Girls’ Rights | UNICEF Data Cited
THAILAND FLOOD BANGKOK UNDERWATER SNAKES & FISH ON STREETS WORLD NEWS ENGLISH
Now Playing
THAILAND FLOOD BANGKOK UNDERWATER SNAKES & FISH ON STREETS WORLD NEWS ENGLISH
New Jersey Flood Fury: Nor’easter Swallows Shore Streets | Motorboat on Road | World News
Now Playing
New Jersey Flood Fury: Nor’easter Swallows Shore Streets | Motorboat on Road | World News
Inside Hurricane Polo: NOAA Hurricane Heroes Fly into 180 MPH Eyewall | World News
Now Playing
Inside Hurricane Polo: NOAA Hurricane Heroes Fly into 180 MPH Eyewall | World News
Bangkok Floods: Airport & Roads Submerged | Streets Underwater| World News
Now Playing
Bangkok Floods: Airport & Roads Submerged | Streets Underwater| World News
Nepal: Kathmandu Flood ALERT! Bagmati River Overflows | World News
Now Playing
Nepal: Kathmandu Flood ALERT! Bagmati River Overflows | World News
Thailand Rain ALERT! Heavy Rain & Flash Flood Threat Across Pattaya & Bangkok | Weather Warning
Now Playing
Thailand Rain ALERT! Heavy Rain & Flash Flood Threat Across Pattaya & Bangkok | Weather Warning

Entertainment

Shaan's Top 20 Superhit Songs | Birthday Special | Tanha Dil Tabha Safar, Chaand Sifarish & More
05:14
Now Playing
Shaan's Top 20 Superhit Songs | Birthday Special | Tanha Dil Tabha Safar, Chaand Sifarish & More
Bigg Boss 20: House Erupts in Laughter | Entertainment
03:10
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 20: House Erupts in Laughter | Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20 Ration Task Heats Up: Love Gill Faces Criticism As Teams Clash | Entertainment
03:14
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 20 Ration Task Heats Up: Love Gill Faces Criticism As Teams Clash | Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Alia Bhatt Joins, Greet Fans From ₹250 Crore Krishna Raj Bungalow
03:07
Now Playing
Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Alia Bhatt Joins, Greet Fans From ₹250 Crore Krishna Raj Bungalow

News

Brian Mast Warns of China’s 'Far-Reaching' Repression | Tibetans in US in Focus
03:19
Now Playing
Brian Mast Warns of China’s 'Far-Reaching' Repression | Tibetans in US in Focus
Brazil Shocking Storms: Strong Winds, Tornado & Giant Hail Batter Paraná | World News
03:50
Now Playing
Brazil Shocking Storms: Strong Winds, Tornado & Giant Hail Batter Paraná | World News
India’s FIRST Urban Transport Ropeway Takes to the Sky | Kashi | Varanasi Tourism
03:12
Now Playing
India’s FIRST Urban Transport Ropeway Takes to the Sky | Kashi | Varanasi Tourism

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

iPhone 18 Pro Sale: Massive Queue Outside Delhi Store | Buyers Wait Overnight | Tech News
03:02
Now Playing
iPhone 18 Pro Sale: Massive Queue Outside Delhi Store | Buyers Wait Overnight | Tech News
Apple Unveils iPhone Duo: FIRST FOLDABLE iPhone Debuts Under New CEO John Ternus
04:15
Now Playing
Apple Unveils iPhone Duo: FIRST FOLDABLE iPhone Debuts Under New CEO John Ternus
SpaceX First Earnings Report Explained | Elon Musk's Biggest Business Test After Historic IPO
11:02
Now Playing
SpaceX First Earnings Report Explained | Elon Musk's Biggest Business Test After Historic IPO
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?