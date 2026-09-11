PM Modi gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin a Russian translation of the Thirukkural during talks in New Delhi. Putin arrived for the 18th BRICS Summit, with discussions on bilateral trade and strategic partnership on the agenda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin a Russian translation of the Thirukkural during their bilateral talks here on Friday, as the Russian leader arrived in the national capital ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit.

The Thirukkural, also known as Tirukkural, is a classical Tamil work attributed to the revered poet-saint Thiruvalluvar. Comprising 1,330 two-line couplets, the text offers guidance on ethical and righteous living without being tied to any particular god, caste or creed. Its teachings centre on three universal themes: aram (virtue), porul (wealth and statecraft), and inbam (love). Held in high regard by Tamils and often referred to as the “Tamil Veda,” the Thirukkural is also widely recognised by scholars as a significant work of aphoristic literature.

Putin arrived in New Delhi early Friday ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, which is being hosted by India on September 12 and 13. Upon his arrival, the Russian President was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the "multifaceted and longstanding" bilateral ties between India and Russia. In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Warmly welcome President Vladimir Putin of Russia for the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS @KVSinghMPGonda at the airport. India and Russia share multifaceted and longstanding ties anchored in Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."

Putin will also address the BRICS Business Forum later in the day.

Expanding Economic and Industrial Partnership

According to sources, an ambitious bilateral trade target is among the likely points for discussion, with India and Russia aiming to take bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030.

Earlier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had called for an accelerated India-Russia economic and industrial partnership and urged businesses from both countries to work towards achieving the USD 100 billion bilateral trade target by 2030. Addressing the INNOPROM India 2026 Co-Chair Plenary Session alongside Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov in New Delhi, Goyal said increasing bilateral trade from the current level of around USD 60 billion to USD 100 billion would require adding nearly USD 40 billion over the next four years and sustaining double-digit annual growth.

Sources said the success of INNOPROM in India is also on the agenda of the discussion between President Putin and PM Modi. Bringing INNOPROM to India has paved the way for expanding industrial cooperation with Russia, more collaboration in the rail sector and tunnelling, developing the steel value chain, creating more B2B opportunities and broadening access to the Russian market.

INNOPROM-The International Industrial Exhibition is a global platform that brings together manufacturers and buyers from around the world. It provides an opportunity to showcase cutting-edge technologies, access the international market, and serve as an effective B2B platform for productive networking.

Focus on Strategic Cooperation

Sources added that the two leaders will delve into strengthening civil nuclear cooperation, including fuel cycle and life cycle support, increasing cooperation in mobility, increasing Indian skilled labour to Russia, cooperation in Critical Minerals and sustaining and increasing cooperation in fertilisers through strategic JV projects.

India Hosts 18th BRICS Summit

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries, i.e. Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. Collectively, the BRICS members account for around 49.5 per cent of the global population, 40 per cent of global GDP and 26 per cent of global trade, according to background information on India's 2026 Chairship.

India's BRICS Chairship comes amid global economic fragmentation, technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and resource pressures. The expanded grouping provides a platform for cooperation on development, climate action, technology, energy and financial resilience, while also contributing to discussions on reforms in global institutions.

For India, the 2026 Chairship is focused on translating the expanded representation of BRICS into meaningful cooperation and tangible outcomes, while building consensus among its diverse members and strengthening the effectiveness of existing mechanisms. (ANI)