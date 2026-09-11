During their bilateral meeting at the 2026 BRICS Summit in Delhi, PM Modi presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with a Russian-translated edition of the ancient Tamil classic Thirukkural. Authored by poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar, the text features 1,330 couplets covering virtue, wealth, and love.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with a Russian-translated edition of the ancient Tamil classic Thirukkural during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026 in Delhi. The gift highlighted the enduring literary and cultural significance of the Thirukkural, a celebrated work attributed to Tamil poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar.

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What is the Thirukkural?

The Thirukkural, also known simply as the Kural, is a celebrated classical Tamil text attributed to poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar. It is made up of 1,330 short couplets, known as kurals, arranged across 133 chapters.

Rather than focusing on one religion or community, the work deals with questions that affect everyday human life. Its teachings cover morality, relationships, leadership, social responsibility, wealth, justice and love.

The text is divided into three main sections: Aram, dealing with virtue; Porul, dealing with wealth, society and public life; and Inbam, dealing with love and personal relationships.

What does the Thirukkural teach?

The Thirukkural is known for presenting short and direct observations about how people should conduct themselves.

Its teachings include ideas such as truthfulness, kindness, self-control, gratitude, hospitality and generosity. It also discusses subjects that go beyond personal morality, including good governance, justice, taxation, diplomacy, agriculture, education, friendship and the responsibilities of rulers.

The work also speaks about love and domestic life, making it broader than a conventional political or philosophical text.

One of its most notable features is its emphasis on values that can be understood beyond linguistic, cultural or religious boundaries. This universality has contributed to its enduring reputation.

Why is Thiruvalluvar important?

Thiruvalluvar is traditionally regarded as the author of the Thirukkural and is one of the most revered figures in Tamil literary history.

The exact period in which he lived remains debated among scholars. Traditional accounts place the work much earlier, while linguistic and historical studies have suggested later dates. What is not disputed is the enormous influence the Thirukkural has had on Tamil literature and thought.

The work has also attracted attention outside Tamil-speaking communities. It has been translated into numerous Indian and foreign languages, including Russian. A Russian version of the text has existed for decades, with translations dating back to the 20th century.

Why has the Thirukkural gained global attention?

The Thirukkural's appeal comes largely from its universal themes. Its couplets address issues such as honesty, compassion, leadership, justice and responsible behaviour without being limited to one particular nation or political system.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously highlighted this universal character. In 2015, while releasing a Gujarati translation of the Thirukkural, PM Modi described Thiruvalluvar's writings as simple but wide in scope and said their ideas had influenced humanity for centuries.

More recently, during his 2026 visit to Uzbekistan, Modi urged efforts to translate the Thirukkural into Uzbek, again highlighting the text as a bridge for sharing Indian literary and ethical traditions.

Thirukkural and the Russian connection

The Thirukkural is not new to Russian readers. Russian translations of the work have existed since the 1960s, and a complete Russian translation was also produced in the 20th century. Online editions today carry Russian versions of individual couplets as well.

However, it is important to distinguish this from another well-documented diplomatic gesture involving Russia.

During Russian President Vladimir Putin's December 2025 visit to India, Modi presented him with a Russian-language copy of the Bhagavad Gita, according to the Prime Minister's Office. Modi said the teachings of the Gita inspire millions around the world.

The Thirukkural and the Bhagavad Gita are distinct classical works, although both are often discussed in the context of Indian philosophical and ethical thought.

A classic that remains relevant

More than a literary work, the Thirukkural has become an important symbol of Tamil intellectual and cultural heritage. Its 1,330 couplets compress complex ideas about individual conduct, society, leadership and relationships into brief verses.

Its continued translation into different languages shows how its themes have travelled well beyond Tamil-speaking regions. The fact that the work has a Russian translation and has also been promoted for translation into Uzbek reflects the continuing effort to introduce Thiruvalluvar's ideas to new audiences.

For Tamil culture, the Thirukkural remains one of its defining literary works. For readers elsewhere, its central message is perhaps simpler: questions about how people should live, treat others and exercise responsibility are not limited by language or geography.