The President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, has become a viral sensation after a video captured him bench pressing 100kg for 20 repetitions during a visit to a military unit. The 58-year-old former Army officer, who has a background in bodybuilding, performed the impressive feat in front of officers and troops.

The President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, has gone viral after bench pressing 100kg for 20 repetitions during a visit to a military unit. The 58-year-old former Army officer is shown removing his suit jacket, reclining on a seat, and skilfully lifting the weight in front of officers and troops in the now-viral video.

During a visit to a military unit, the 58-year-old leader appeared in his suit before casually removing his jacket and taking his place on the bench. With soldiers and officers watching, Khurelsukh lifted the 100kg barbell repeatedly, completing 20 reps before getting up and shaking hands with those around him.

He then slipped his jacket back on, leaving the assembled crowd—and the internet—with plenty to talk about. Prior to joining politics, the President served in the Mongolian People's Army and had a background in bodybuilding and martial arts.

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Outside of his role as president, Khurelsukh has developed a few really unusual hobbies. He started a Harley-Davidson fan club in Mongolia and plays guitar in the rock group Pals.

His public character now has an additional unexpected chapter thanks to the bench-press video. The video, which has been extensively shared on Facebook, Instagram, and X, has turned an ordinary military visit into a viral spectacle.

This time, the message came from a weight bench, which was unusual for a president used to commanding attention from a platform.