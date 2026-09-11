Following the 9/11 attacks, Indian-origin taxi driver Gurvinder Singh provided free rides to New Yorkers for 40 days to help them during the crisis. His story of generosity has resurfaced online, drawing renewed attention to his selfless act.

The story of an Indian-origin taxi driver who helped New Yorkers in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks has resurfaced online, drawing attention to an extraordinary act of kindness during one of the darkest periods in the city’s history.

The driver, identified as Gurvinder Singh, reportedly continued helping people in New York after the 9/11 attacks by offering free taxi rides to those who needed them. According to the account now circulating online, Singh provided free rides for 40 days, refusing to let the financial cost stop him from helping people during the difficult period.

Check the viral post here:

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The gesture has gained renewed attention as the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks is being observed. The attacks in 2001 killed nearly 3,000 people and had a profound impact on New York and communities across the United States.

For many residents, the days and weeks following the attacks were marked by uncertainty, grief and disruption. Public transport and daily routines were affected, while countless people struggled to return to work and navigate a city still dealing with the aftermath.

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Against this backdrop, Singh’s reported decision to keep his taxi available without charging passengers for 40 days has resonated with social media users. Rather than viewing his taxi simply as a source of income, he reportedly used it as a way to assist people during a period when many New Yorkers needed support.

The story has also prompted renewed conversations about the contributions of immigrants and members of New York’s diverse communities during times of crisis.

The account has been widely shared online, with users highlighting Singh’s generosity and the personal sacrifice involved in giving away rides for more than a month. The episode has become a reminder that acts of compassion do not always come from people in positions of power; sometimes, they come from ordinary workers who choose to help others when their community needs them most.

As tributes and memories of 9/11 resurface on its 25th anniversary, Gurvinder Singh’s story has offered social media users another example of the quiet acts of humanity that emerged from the tragedy. His reported 40-day effort continues to strike a chord decades later, particularly for those who remember how dramatically life in New York changed after the attacks.

The viral story has therefore shifted attention from the tragedy itself to one individual's response to it — a taxi driver who reportedly chose to help strangers without expecting payment in return.

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