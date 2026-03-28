Manjeev Singh Puri on Balendra Shah Sworn In as Nepal’s New Prime Minister | RSP Landslide Win

Manjeev Singh Puri on Balendra Shah Sworn In as Nepal’s New Prime Minister
Former Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri, shares insights on ex-rapper and RSP leader Balendra Shah (Balen) being sworn in as Nepal’s Prime Minister after a sweeping election victory.This marks a major generational shift away from traditional politics, driven by youth aspirations following recent Gen Z protests. Expectations are high for greater stability and reforms.
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