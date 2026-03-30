MYANMAR’S POWER PLAY | The General Who Refused to Step Down | World

Myanmar’s political crisis is far from over.In this video, we break down the rise of Min Aung Hlaing — the military general who was months away from retirement before staging a coup that reshaped the nation.From overthrowing the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi to leading a military junta and now positioning himself as president, this is the story of power, control, and a country caught in conflict.🇲🇲 What started as a political takeover has turned into a prolonged civil war, with tens of thousands dead and global condemnation mounting.With a controversial election, a reshuffled military leadership, and growing international pressure, Myanmar stands at a critical turning point.- Is this a transition to democracy… or a consolidation of power?Watch till the end to understand how one man changed Myanmar’s future. 0:00 - The Man Who Wouldn't Step Down1:16 - The Coup That Changed Everything2:25 - President in All But Name

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