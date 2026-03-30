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Social Media on Trial: Meta & YouTube FOUND LIABLE – Is This the Beginning of the End?

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 30 2026, 06:13 PM IST
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A landmark verdict against Meta and YouTube could change the future of social media forever.In a shocking decision, a Los Angeles jury found both companies liable for harming a young woman due to the addictive design of their platforms. The case challenges long-standing protections under Section 230 and opens the door for thousands of lawsuits against Big Tech.Kaley G.M., who began using social media at just six years old, claims platforms fueled her depression, anxiety, and body image issues. Now, with millions in damages awarded and tech giants preparing to appeal, this case raises a critical question:- Are social media platforms designed to harm?- Will this verdict finally force change?- Or is this just the beginning of a massive legal battle?With testimony from top executives, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and growing global scrutiny over tech companies, this case could reshape how platforms are built and regulated worldwide.

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