After spending more than seven decades behind bars, Francis Clifford Smith died in June at the age of 101, becoming one of the longest-serving prisoners in US history.

Francis Clifford Smith was served what was supposed to be his final meal eight times. Yet, each time, his execution was postponed or his sentence was spared. After spending more than seven decades behind bars, Smith died in June at the age of 101, becoming one of the longest-serving prisoners in US history. Smith was convicted of murder in 1950 at the age of 25, but he consistently maintained that he was innocent, according to people who knew him.

During his decades at Connecticut’s Osborn prison, Smith became known for an unlikely habit: feeding birds. Andrius Banevicius, public information officer for Connecticut’s Department of Correction, recalled how Smith would secretly collect bread to feed them, earning the nickname “The Birdman of Osborn.”

"He would stuff as much bread as he could … in his clothing," Banevicius said, adding: "Everyone kind of turned a blind eye to it because they knew he was just feeding the birds."

Smith, who had been involved in petty crime as a young man, was accused in 1949 of murdering Grover Hart, a night watchman at a Connecticut yacht club. Another man arrested in connection with the killing later accepted a plea deal and testified against Smith, who was subsequently convicted of first-degree murder.

However, serious questions surrounding Smith’s conviction persisted for decades. Witnesses later recanted their statements, while another inmate eventually confessed to the killing. Even one police officer involved in Smith’s interrogation came to believe that he may have been wrongly convicted.

"I'm not even sure he was present at the murder," Major Leo Carroll announced to the Board of Pardons, according to the Boston Globe.

The mounting doubts helped Smith avoid repeated execution dates. In 1954, his death sentence was ultimately commuted to life imprisonment.

Smith spent more than 70 years behind bars, apart from three brief periods outside prison.

In 1967, he escaped but was captured 12 days later. In 1974, he was allowed to leave prison for Christmas Eve and returned the following day, Banevicius said.

A year later, Smith was granted parole and remained free for around 10 months. His release ended after he was arrested for petty larceny and possession of a weapon, violating the terms of his parole, according to the Boston Globe.

Richard Sparaco, former executive director of what is now known as the Board of Pardons and Paroles, told the Hartford Courant that Smith later rejected several opportunities to return to parole. It was not until 2020 that he accepted supervised parole and moved into an elderly care facility serving people within the justice system.

Smith’s extraordinary case also highlighted a growing challenge facing prison systems: an ageing inmate population.

Dr Stephanie Prost, a University of Louisville researcher specialising in older adults and prison settings, told the BBC that most prison systems have inmates like Smith.

"We're not the only jurisdiction that's facing that ageing-related crisis, because similar issues are percolating in Australia and England," she said.

"It's an international issue in terms of the population. Although, of course, we have a larger number of individuals in the US."

A 2025 study found that the number of prisoners aged 55 and above surged by nearly 400% between 1991 and 2021. The US Census Bureau has also projected that by 2030, at least one-third of the incarcerated population will be over 50.

Researchers such as Prost are advocating for what they describe as “smart de-carceration”, which could include compassionate release and elderly or medical parole. Such approaches consider the complex healthcare needs of ageing prisoners, who face increased risks of falls, incontinence, hearing impairment and other costly medical problems.

However, experts say there are still few facilities prepared to accommodate elderly people who remain convicted prisoners.

Smith was among the first people cared for under the MissionCare Health scheme, which focuses on providing specialised care to incarcerated individuals. The programme currently operates three facilities in the north-eastern US.

David Skoczulek, a spokesman for 60 West, the facility where Smith spent his final years, told the BBC that Smith died peacefully in his sleep in June and was later cremated.

"Essentially, he died of old age," he said. "He had very limited family involvement around his passing but we assured it was appropriate, met his wishes and was dignified."

Skoczulek said the facility provided Smith with the skilled nursing and long-term care he needed during his final years.

Research has shown that long-term imprisonment can contribute to “accelerated ageing”, with conditions such as dementia potentially developing significantly earlier than among people who have not experienced incarceration.

"We frequently say that a person coming from a long period of incarceration can be 60 but have the health status of a 90-year-old," Skoczulek said.

Smith was reportedly suffering from dementia toward the end of his life. Banevicius did not confirm the diagnosis but said Smith was experiencing health issues associated with advanced age.

"He was 101 and a half," Banevicius said. "He did pretty well as far as longevity is concerned."