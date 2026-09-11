A Muzaffarpur man, identified as Istikhar Beg, has reportedly been accused by his wife of leaving her and their three children to be with a transgender person. A video of her allegations has surfaced online, but the claims remain unverified.

A man from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, identified as Istikhar Beg, has reportedly come under attention after his wife alleged that he abandoned her and their three children and left with a transgender person. A video circulating on social media shows the woman speaking about the alleged separation and expressing distress over her husband’s reported decision to leave the family. She claims that Beg left the household and is now staying with the transgender person.

Viral Video: Passenger Faces Alleged Misbehaviour After Refusing to Give Money! (WATCH)

Viral video: Groom Arrested by Turkish Police After Lavish Wedding Gesture! (WATCH)

The video has been shared by several regional social media pages, drawing reactions from users online. The allegations have sparked discussion about the circumstances surrounding the reported marital dispute and the welfare of the couple’s three children. However, the claims made in the video and the circumstances surrounding the alleged separation have not been independently verified. It is also unclear whether the woman has approached the police or any family welfare authority regarding the matter.

As the video continues to circulate online, further details about the alleged dispute and the identities or circumstances of those involved may emerge. Until any formal complaint, police statement or independent confirmation is available, the allegations should be treated with caution. The case highlights how personal family disputes can quickly attract public attention when videos are widely shared on social media.