During an interview, journalist Jake Sherman bluntly challenged Donald Trump’s claim of being “one of the greatest presidents ever,” catching the US President off guard and drawing widespread praise for the reporter’s direct fact-checking.

The American journalist and writer Jake Sherman brutally fact-checked United States President Donald Trump after the latter claimed to be the ‘greatest president ever.’

Trump has often been in the news for making bold claims about his administration and his own achievements, frequently portraying his presidency as historically successful while praising his economic and policy record. The 80-year-old was recently interviewed by Jake Sherman for Punchbowl News, where he spoke at length about Congress, his administration’s policies, the upcoming midterm elections, and his political legacy.

However, the interview challenged the administration's narrative, yielding a memorable soundbite that quickly caught the attention of media observers and political commentators nationwide.

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American Reporter Silences Donald Trump

Donald Trump's relationship with the media continues to be characterised by a mix of confrontation and high-profile sit-downs, and a constant tug-of-war over narratives, governance, and public perception. However, his interview with Jake Sherman took a sharper turn when the discussion shifted to Trump’s record and the possibility of Democrats taking control of the House.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), at the conclusion of the interview, Sherman asked the US President whether he expected Democrats to impeach him if they took control of the House. Trump, as usual, defended his record and said:

“A lot of people are saying I’m one of the greatest presidents ever.”

And the American journalist immediately interrupted him with a blunt, “They’re not saying that, though,” while laughing. The brief remark immediately caught the President off guard, prompting laughter before Trump continued defending his record.

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Donald Trump’s claims are often being scrutinised by the media, political observers, and the public as the administration navigates a complex legislative landscape and high-stakes political battles heading toward the midterms.

Since his unverified claims during interviews, the exchange has quickly become a focal point for media commentators evaluating the tone of modern political reporting. In his second term as the US President, Trump continues to command headlines, balancing sharp policy pushes with an ongoing media strategy that keeps his administration front and center in the national discourse.

Trump’s “Greatest President Ever” Claim Draws Sharp Online Backlash

The viral video of US President Donald Trump being bluntly fact-checked by American journalist Jake Sherman with one short remark sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where American netizens widely praised the journalist for directly challenging Trump’s claim.

Taking to their X handles, many users questioned who Trump was referring to when he said ‘a lot of people’ considered him one of the greatest presidents ever, while others mocked the Republican leader, writing that the people Trump was referring to were ‘all bots.’ Some users mocked Trump’s tendency to praise himself.

However, another section of users praised Jake Sherman for directly challenging Trump during the interview, hilariously stating that the journalist deserved a pay rise for his blunt response. Others called the exchange a refreshing moment of direct journalism, with one user describing Sherman as having ‘more spine’ than members of Congress.

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Donald Trump is currently in the third year of his second term as the US President, and it will conclude following January 20, 2029, after the 2028 US Presidential Elections. Trump is serving his second and last tenure as the President, as the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution prohibits an individual from being elected to the office of the President more than twice.

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