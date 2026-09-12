UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric termed the meeting between leaders of Iran and the UAE at the BRICS Summit 'very important', highlighting India's potential role as a bridge-builder in efforts to end the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit was "very important", United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said on Saturday, highlighting India's potential role as a bridge-builder in efforts to end the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Dujarric said that whenever there is a conflict, it is important for the parties involved to meet and communicate. "I think it is very important that they meet. Whenever there is a conflict, it is very important that parties that are in conflict meet. I think it goes back to what I said earlier about the potential and role that India can play as a bridge-builder in trying to end this conflict," Dujarric said. The meeting between Pezeshkian and Sheikh Khaled took place on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, bringing together representatives of Iran and the United Arab Emirates amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Pezeshkian Addresses BRICS Summit

Earlier, Iranian President Pezeshkian, while addressing the BRICS Summit, urged the grouping to take practical measures against unilateral and what he described as inhumane sanctions, saying BRICS must be a voice for justice. "BRICS members have a responsibility to stand against the normalisation of attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities, because any action against these sites constitutes a direct threat to international peace and security. The issue of Palestine and upholding the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination is a serious test of the credibility and legitimacy of global governance and requires BRICS to play an active role," Pezeshkian said.

UN Calls for Gaza Peace Plan Implementation

Dujarric also referred to the situation in Gaza and said all parties should implement a peace plan endorsed by the UN Security Council. "There is a Security Council Resolution that has included a peace plan which is put forward by President Trump and endorsed by the Security Council. It is vital that all parties put into action this peace plan. The situation in Gaza is beyond words; the humanitarian situation. The instability that continues to fester not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank needs to be addressed. We cannot lose sight of the goal, which remains the two-state solution," he said.

BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

The meeting came as BRICS leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, which expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for maximum restraint and avoidance of actions that could further aggravate the situation. The declaration urged the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the UN Charter, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. It also encouraged greater efforts through dialogue and diplomacy towards a long-term understanding that would contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region.

The BRICS countries stressed the need to work together to maintain the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy in accordance with applicable international law.

The declaration also expressed serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency, stressing that nuclear safeguards, safety and security must be upheld, including during armed conflicts.

The BRICS declaration called for implementation of relevant UN General Assembly and UN Security Council resolutions and urged all parties to ensure the maintenance of a ceasefire and full and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.

The meeting between Pezeshkian and Sheikh Khaled comes against the backdrop of efforts by BRICS countries to address the West Asia crisis through diplomatic and political means, while the bloc's declaration called for restraint, humanitarian access and adherence to international law. The BRICS declaration similarly stressed the need to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and called for dialogue and diplomacy as a means of achieving lasting peace and stability in West Asia. The grouping also expressed concern over attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards and said nuclear safeguards, safety and security must always be upheld to protect people and the environment from harm.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 under its chairship, guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability". (ANI)