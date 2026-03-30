Indian Oiler Shares Horrifying 50 Days in Iran Jail | ‘They Started Firing’ #Shorts

Indian Oiler Shares Horrifying 50 Days in Iran Jail
Indian oiler Masood Alam from Mumbai shares his terrifying 50-day ordeal in an Iranian jail after Iranian forces fired on their vessel and detained the crew amid the US-Israel-Iran tensions. The seafarers were accused of diesel smuggling (which they deny) while returning from Yemen. Families were left in distress. Eight Indian crew members have now returned home.
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