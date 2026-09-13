PM Modi said India's BRICS Presidency focused on four pillars: resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability. He said this shared vision has been transformed 'into a win-win collaboration' with the support of member nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India’s Presidency of BRICS has focused on pillars of resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability and with support of members, the shared vision has been transformed “into a win-win collaboration".

Addressing the open session on the second day of the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam here, PM Modi also said that the BRICS Logistic Supply Chain Cooperation Framework will help make "our supply chains more reliable and resilient". "Under India's presidency, we have focused all our efforts on four pillars: resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability. I am pleased that, with your cooperation and support, we have been able to transform our shared vision into a win-win collaboration," he said.

Fostering Innovation and Digital Transformation

He said that under the umbrella of innovation, the BRICS Incubator Network will connect our startups and incubators. “We have proposed the BRICS Startup Innovation Fund to promote innovative and scalable solutions,” he noted.

The Prime Minister said that BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture will create new opportunities for farmers. “Through this initiative, AI, geospatial technology, and digital public infrastructure will be aligned with the actual needs of farmers. The weaponization of technology and critical minerals could hinder our shared progress; therefore, we have emphasized inclusivity in the adoption of technology," he added.

Summit's Focus on Inclusive Global Growth

The theme of the open session is ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth,’ Earlier, PM Modi welcomed leaders on the second day of the 18th BRICS Summit on Sunday.

The session is expected to provide an opportunity for BRICS leaders to deliberate on areas of common interest and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation among member countries while advancing an inclusive approach to global growth.

PM Modi will later have meetings with several leaders on the sidelines of BRICS Summit. (ANI)