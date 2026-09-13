PM Modi urged the Global South to become a 'rule-shaper' at the BRICS Summit, calling to turn the 'pyramid of privilege' into a 'platform of partnership'. The New Delhi Declaration called for a two-state solution and condemned unilateral sanctions.

Global South Must Be a Rule-Shaper: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that the Global South must turn the “pyramid of privilege” into a “platform of partnership” as the region is in the front row of global crises, but the back row of decision-making, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

On Saturday, PM Modi chaired the BRICS session on “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism” during the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi and stressed that global governance must reflect today’s realities, with greater representation especially in institutions such as the UN Security Council. He said that efforts must be made to make the Global South move from being a rule-taker to a rule-shaper.

Through BRICS, we can provide young diplomats and policymakers from the Global South with negotiation skills, practical training and legal expertise.

Support for Seafarers

Seafarers make a significant contribution to global trade, yet they often lack adequate support during times of crisis and proposed establishing a Seafarers Emergency Support Network, PM Modi said. The Prime Minister concluded by saying that as our future is shared, the right to shape that future must also be shared - from voice to impact, from privilege to partnership.

New Delhi BRICS Leaders' Declaration

The session concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi BRICS Leaders' Declaration, setting the shared priorities, commitment, and direction for BRICS cooperation going forward.

The declaration expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation. The New Delhi Declaration reaffirmed BRICS’ support for a lasting two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, while urging deeper international institutional support for Palestine and reaffirming Israel’s legal obligation to ensure the provision of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Call Against Sanctions and Protectionism

The BRICS countries also called for an immediate end to unilateral economic sanctions and expressed grave concern over rising protectionist policies, warning that arbitrary tariff hikes and green-labelled trade barriers are disrupting global supply chains and hurting the developing world.

Summit Continues with Focus on Inclusive Growth

Meanwhile, on day 2 of the Summit on Sunday, PM Modi chaired the BRICS session on ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth’ after the leaders posed for a family photo at Bharat Mandapam. (ANI)