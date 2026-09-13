Chinese journalist Qingduo U hailed the Modi-Xi meeting at BRICS Summit 2026, stressing the need for strong India-China ties for a multipolar world and better representation for the Global South in global institutions like the UNSC.

'Unstoppable Rise of Global South': Chinese Journalist

Qingduo U, a Chinese journalist with CGTN, on Sunday emphasised the importance of strong ties between India and China, given the size of the population and economy of both nations, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed the bilateral ties on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026.

Speaking to ANI, Qingduo U echoed BRICS nations’ call for a multipolar world, emphasising India-China relations. He also emphasised the need for representation in the UN Security Council as BRICS nations reiterated their support for the aspirations of Brazil and India for permanent membership. He said, "I think that's the voice the world needs to hear. For example, multipolarity, or multipolar development, is here. It's irreversible. There's a rise of the Global South, which is unstoppable. That's the reality. We need to accept that. With the rise of the Global South, naturally, people would ask for better representation to reflect the changing reality. For example, India's economy is growing strongly, the fastest in the world. China is a big economy. Brazil and South Africa are very important developing countries and economies, as is Indonesia. We need better representation in the UN Security Council, as well as in international financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.”

“I think that's a reasonable demand. I think the world, especially those in charge or in a dominant position—the Western world—needs to listen to these reasonable opinions carefully. Instead of refusing or continuing to reject better, balanced representation from the Global South, we need to reform so as to make the global order more balanced, more representative, and more just. Then we can achieve a better world,” he added.

On India-China Ties

He said that PM Modi and Xi have exhibited the vision for stronger ties between the two Asian giants. “They talked about, and they stressed, peace on the border, which is essential across the world. China and India probably have the most consequential relationship in the world, as well as in BRICS. The two largest populations, the largest developing countries in terms of population and economy. There is a strategic need for the two countries to stabilise their relationship, to have a better relationship. I think both governments and both leadership have demonstrated this strategic vision and long-term perspective about our relationship,” the journalist said.

Modi, Xi Reaffirm Commitment to Resolve Border Question

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the India-China boundary question, while reaffirming that bilateral ties should be viewed from a strategic and long-term perspective.

The two leaders held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi and welcomed the steady progress in India-China relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders "reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long-term perspective of their ties." Prime Minister Modi emphasised that "differences should not become disputes" and that both sides must be guided by "mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest".

International Media Hails New Delhi Summit

Meanwhile, Gaziza Uzak, Head of the news agency NazarMedia & member of the Union of Journalists of the Republic of Kazakhstan, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India for chairing the summit. Gaziza Uzak said, “We are from Kazakhstan. We are a strategic partner of India. So we support Modi's programme because I think he speaks more good and best information for us to save our planet and to make our lives and our relationships better. Summit programmes offer opportunities to the next summit in China and I think in the future we can see changes in our planet, in our life, in our friendships.” Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is attending the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Nigerian journalist Emperor Simon said, "I work with Channels Television, the biggest TV station in Nigeria currently. Today's meeting, or session, is actually very important to the BRICS member countries and the partner countries because it's going to be a forum that will bring countries together to look at where we are at the moment and where we want to be as a country. And so, to have all the countries that are participating in the BRICS Summit 2026 in one room to discuss global issues, I think it is very important."

BRICS Summit: What's on the Agenda?

The BRICS leaders will take part in the open session on Sunday, which will focus on the core pillars of the central theme, namely resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability. The session will be held at the Summit Hall inside Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The open session is part of the two-day BRICS Summit being hosted by India on September 12-13 under the chairship theme ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’. (ANI)