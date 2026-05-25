Odisha Tribal Family Returns to Original Faith After FIVE Years

A Santali tribal family in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district reportedly performed traditional rituals to return to their ancestral faith after spending five years following another religion. ADM Netrananda Mallick confirmed that several tribal communities in the district are celebrating and following their age-old customs in different areas. The development has sparked massive discussion around tribal identity, tradition, and religious freedom. In this video:00:00 – Santali Family Performs Return Ritual in Odisha01:00 – Traditional Customs Revived in Mayurbhanj District02:06 – Tribal Identity Debate Gains Attention Online

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