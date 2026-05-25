Caught on CCTV: ₹8.70 Crore RBI Currency Chest HEIST in Ahmedabad | Gujarat Shocker

A massive theft has shocked Ahmedabad after ₹8.70 crore was allegedly stolen from the RBI Currency Chest of Bank of Baroda on Gandhi Road. CCTV footage that surfaced months later reportedly shows Joint Custodian Harsiddh Kadiyar walking out with cash hidden inside a scrap box. Police say greed for a lavish lifestyle may have driven the sensational crime.In this video: 00:00 – ₹8.70 Crore Allegedly Stolen From RBI Currency Chest00:30 – CCTV Shows Cash Hidden Inside Scrap Box02:00 – Police Probe Lavish Lifestyle Angle in Heist Case

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