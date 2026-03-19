Middle East Conflict Deepens After Strikes On Gulf Energy Infrastructure | Trump Warns Iran!Tensions in Middle East are escalating as Gulf nations condemn missile and drone attacks on critical energy infrastructure. The Qatar government strongly denounced Iran’s strikes on facilities in United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, calling them a “blatant violation of international law” and a serious threat to global energy security.Missiles reportedly struck the Ras Laffan Industrial City, a key gas processing hub operated by QatarEnergy, causing significant damage. Meanwhile, operations at the Habshan Gas Facility in Abu Dhabi were halted after debris from intercepted missiles caused an incident.As tensions mount across the Gulf, Donald Trump warned that the United States could take action if Iran launches further attacks, especially targeting Qatar.00:00 - Trump’s "Red Line": Threat to Blow Up South Pars00:37 - Qatar Condemns the Iranian Attack 01:26 - 'Significant Damage' to Ras Laffan 02:21 - Trump Warns Qatar

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