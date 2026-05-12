Chess Club in Gaza Brings Hope Amid War and Destruction #Shorts

In the middle of destruction and uncertainty, a chess club in Gaza is helping people find peace, focus, and connection. Founded by 19-year-old Raghad Adas, the club welcomes players of all ages and backgrounds, proving how chess can unite communities even during conflict.With limited access to equipment, players improvise missing chess pieces using stones and household items while continuing to play through displacement and hardship. The club has become a symbol of resilience, hope, and mental strength in Gaza.This powerful story highlights how ordinary people in Gaza are using chess to rebuild community and keep their minds sharp during an ongoing humanitarian crisis.

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