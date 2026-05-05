This Gaza Artist Lost Everything… Then Started Drawing Eyes

A 26-year-old artist in Gaza is turning unimaginable loss into powerful art.Areej al-Saafin lost her eye in an airstrike during the war. With no paint, no canvas, and no resources, she now burns wood to create charcoal and draws directly on the walls of her home in Bureij refugee camp.But her art has changed forever.Before the war, she drew freely. Now, she only draws eyes — reflecting pain, survival, and everything she has endured.In this emotional story, witness how war reshaped not just her life… but her vision, her creativity, and her voice.0:00 - She lost her eye in an airstrike1:17 - Areej-Al-Saafin speaks up2:45 - She is only 26

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