MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

This Gaza Artist Lost Everything… Then Started Drawing Eyes

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 05 2026, 03:14 PM IST
Share this Video

A 26-year-old artist in Gaza is turning unimaginable loss into powerful art.Areej al-Saafin lost her eye in an airstrike during the war. With no paint, no canvas, and no resources, she now burns wood to create charcoal and draws directly on the walls of her home in Bureij refugee camp.But her art has changed forever.Before the war, she drew freely. Now, she only draws eyes — reflecting pain, survival, and everything she has endured.In this emotional story, witness how war reshaped not just her life… but her vision, her creativity, and her voice.0:00 - She lost her eye in an airstrike1:17 - Areej-Al-Saafin speaks up2:45 - She is only 26

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

This Gaza Artist Lost Everything… Then Started Drawing Eyes
Now Playing
This Gaza Artist Lost Everything… Then Started Drawing Eyes
Lost Language of Iran Decoded After 4,000 Years | Linear Elamite Breakthrough | World News
Now Playing
Lost Language of Iran Decoded After 4,000 Years | Linear Elamite Breakthrough | World News
Jeffrey Sachs SLAMS Donald Trump: ‘War of Whim’ Remark Sparks Big Debate on Iran War | World News
Now Playing
Jeffrey Sachs SLAMS Donald Trump: ‘War of Whim’ Remark Sparks Big Debate on Iran War | World News
Indonesia Train Disaster Explained: How a Taxi Triggered Deadly Crash | World News
Now Playing
Indonesia Train Disaster Explained: How a Taxi Triggered Deadly Crash | World News
King Charles III ROASTS Donald Trump at White House | Viral 'You’d Be Speaking French' Moment
Now Playing
King Charles III ROASTS Donald Trump at White House | Viral 'You’d Be Speaking French' Moment
King Charles Praises US-UK Alliance in Historic Speech At Joint Session of US Congress
Now Playing
King Charles Praises US-UK Alliance in Historic Speech At Joint Session of US Congress
India Slams Strait of Hormuz Attacks at UNSC | Big Global Warning
Now Playing
India Slams Strait of Hormuz Attacks at UNSC | Big Global Warning
Trump SLAMS Manifesto Claims After WH Dinner Shooting, Denies Epstein Links
Now Playing
Trump SLAMS Manifesto Claims After WH Dinner Shooting, Denies Epstein Links
Sudan War: The Forgotten Crisis Destroying Millions | World’s Worst Humanitarian Disaster
Now Playing
Sudan War: The Forgotten Crisis Destroying Millions | World’s Worst Humanitarian Disaster
Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: The AI War Just Went to Court (Full Story)
Now Playing
Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: The AI War Just Went to Court (Full Story)

Entertainment

Michael Jackson Top 20 Songs | From Dangerous to Thriller | King of Pop Special
03:43
Now Playing
Michael Jackson Top 20 Songs | From Dangerous to Thriller | King of Pop Special
Anushka Sharma Top 20 Songs | From Dance Pe Chance to Channa Mereya | Birthday Special
03:10
Now Playing
Anushka Sharma Top 20 Songs | From Dance Pe Chance to Channa Mereya | Birthday Special
Michael Biopic Sparks Twitter War | Fans Pack Theatres & Defend Michael Jackson Legacy
04:20
Now Playing
Michael Biopic Sparks Twitter War | Fans Pack Theatres & Defend Michael Jackson Legacy
Arijit Singh’s Greatest Hits | Best 20 Romantic & Heartbreaking Songs
02:51
Now Playing
Arijit Singh’s Greatest Hits | Best 20 Romantic & Heartbreaking Songs

News

This Gaza Artist Lost Everything… Then Started Drawing Eyes
03:40
Now Playing
This Gaza Artist Lost Everything… Then Started Drawing Eyes
Vijay Reaches Father’s Residence as TVK Registers Historic Win in TN Polls
03:05
Now Playing
Vijay Reaches Father’s Residence as TVK Registers Historic Win in TN Polls
RG Kar Victim's Mother Ratna Debnath Wins BIG in West Bengal Elections | Victory Speech
03:28
Now Playing
RG Kar Victim's Mother Ratna Debnath Wins BIG in West Bengal Elections | Victory Speech

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?