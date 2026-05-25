How is My Friend PM Modi?: Sergio Gor Reveals Trump’s Regular Question During Calls | Politics

Sergio Gor revealed a warm detail about the bond between Donald Trump and Narendra Modi. Speaking in New Delhi, Gor said Trump often begins their conversations by asking, 'How is my friend, the Prime Minister Modi, doing?' He added that the India-US relationship is deep-rooted and continues to grow stronger.In this video: 00:00 – ‘How is My Friend PM Modi?’: Trump’s Warm Remark01:10 – Sergio Shares Trump-Modi Bond Details06:30 – Marco Rubio Also Speaks Up During Delhi Event

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source