Ex-Nepal PM KP Oli Arrested Over Deadly Gen Z Protest Crackdown | Just After Balen Shah Oath

Ex-Nepal PM KP Oli Arrested Over Deadly Gen Z Protest Crackdown
Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been arrested in connection with the violent crackdown on anti-corruption Gen Z protests in September 2025. The arrest comes just one day after rapper-turned-politician Balen Shah took oath as Nepal’s new Prime Minister. A commission report held Oli responsible for negligence as security forces opened fire, killing at least 19 Gen Z protesters on the first day and a total of 76 people during the unrest.
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