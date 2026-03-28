PM Modi with Yogi Adityanath Takes Walkthrough of Noida International Airport at Jewar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, and Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak & Keshav Prasad Maurya, inspects the new Noida International Airport terminal building at Jewar.This major infrastructure project is set to transform connectivity in Greater Noida and the NCR. A big boost for Uttar Pradesh’s development and India’s aviation sector.

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