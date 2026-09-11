A video of 58-year-old Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh bench-pressing in a business suit during a military base visit has gone viral. The impressive feat of strength has sparked a widespread online debate, with social media users questioning whether the weight he lifted was actually the claimed 100 kg.

In a display of astounding strength, 58-year-old Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh stunned social media and online audiences by bench-pressing 100 kg for 20 reps, all while wearing a sharp business suit.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, who was in his full suit, casually shed his suit jacket, stepped up to the bench at a military base, and effortlessly reeled off two dozen heavy repetitions to the awe of the gathered soldiers and officers.

The Mongolian President didn’t miss a beat as he locked out the weight with textbook form, proving that his athletic prowess is as sharp as his political resume. Despite holding one of the most powerful positions in Kurelsukh, he is no stranger to rugged physical challenges, as he is a former military officer before becoming Prime Minister.

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Military Unit Visit Turns Into Impressive ,Fitness, Showcase

As part of his routine inspection of national defense infrastructure, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh visited Armed Forces Unit 084 to engage with troops on the ground. Khurelsukh checked the workout facilities and equipment before surprising everyone by stepping up to the bench himself.

In the viral footage, Khurelsukh inspected the setup before casually shedding his jacket and removing his watch, then knocking out set after set of heavy reps. After the military trainers loaded up the bar, the Mongolian president smoothly handled the 100-kg weight for an impressive 20 repetitions.

He did so effortlessly that it looked like just another item on his daily agenda, leaving the assembled soldiers and officials utterly captivated by his sheer physical endurance and commanding presence.

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Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh served with Mongolian Armed Forces units and graduated from the Defense University of Mongolia before transitioning into a prominent political career that eventually led him to the presidency.

Khurelsukh held the rank of colonel during his time in the military, having served as a political deputy in the Mongolian People's Army before pivoting to a prominent political career.

The Weight Debate: Did the Mongolian President Lift 100kg or 80kg?

The Mongolian President’s viral gym session instantly sparked a massive debate on X (formerly Twitter), with fitness enthusiasts and armchair analysts furiously zooming in on the plates to calculate the exact load.

Taking to their X handles, many users questioned whether the bar actually carried 100 kg, with several pointing out that the visible plates appeared to be marked 15 kg. Some estimated the total load at around 80 kg, while others suggested different figures based on the weight of the bar.

However, some users claimed the actual weight was closer to 90 kg, while others estimated it at 70–75 kg. A few even suggested it could be around 60 kg, further adding to the uncertainty surrounding the viral 100-kg claim.

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Meanwhile, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh has been serving as President of Mongolia since June 2021, continuing a long-standing political career that has seen him redefine the image of modern political leadership.

His tenure is set to conclude in 2027, when his single six-year presidential term comes to an end under Mongolia’s constitutional term limit.

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