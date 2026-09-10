A TGSRTC bus crashed into a petrol bunk at Batasingaram on Hyderabad’s outskirts after swerving to avoid an auto-rickshaw. The bus, travelling from Dilsukhnagar depot towards Choutuppal, entered the premises around 11 am. A parked car was completely damaged, another vehicle was hit and pump equipment was damaged. No casualties were reported.

A TGSRTC bus crashed into a petrol bunk at Batasingaram in Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday, triggering panic among staff and customers at the premises. The bus, which belongs to the Dilsukhnagar depot, was travelling towards Choutuppal when the accident took place at around 11 am. According to preliminary information, the driver reportedly swerved to avoid an auto-rickshaw before losing control of the bus. Overspeeding is also being looked into as a possible factor in the accident, reported Telangana Today.

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Parked car damaged, pump equipment hit

After leaving the road, the bus entered the petrol bunk and crashed into vehicles parked on the premises. A car was completely damaged in the impact, while another vehicle was also hit. The bus then went into the diesel dispensing area, damaging equipment at the petrol bunk.

The sudden crash caused panic among people at the site. Petrol bunk staff and customers were seen running away from the area to protect themselves.

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CCTV captures the accident

CCTV cameras installed at the petrol bunk captured the moment the bus veered off the road and crashed into the premises. Despite the force of the collision and the damage caused to the vehicles and pump equipment, no casualties were reported.

The Abdullapurmet Police are investigating the accident and are looking into the circumstances that caused the bus to lose control.