US Ambassador Sergio Gor visited Darjeeling upon an invitation from MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla. He lauded the region's beauty, visited a historic tea estate, rode the UNESCO-listed Toy Train, and interacted with local youth during his packed visit.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Thursday paid an official visit to Darjeeling following a personal invitation from Rajya Sabha MP, former Foreign Secretary, and former Indian Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Ambassador's Darjeeling Reflections

Sharing highlights of his trip on X, Ambassador Gor recalled how Shringla was among the first diplomats to warmly welcome him upon his arrival in India, extending a standing invitation to visit his home town in Darjeeling. "When I first arrived in India, one of the first people to warmly welcome me was @harshvshringla. He also invited me to visit his home and constituency in Darjeeling. Today I finally had the chance to spend the day with him in one of the most beautiful parts of the country. If you’ve never been, add it to your list — the people are warm, the history is remarkable, the landscapes are stunning, and the food is unforgettable. I promise I’ll be back," Gor wrote.

The US envoy also immersed himself in the region’s rich heritage at one of the oldest tea gardens in the hills. Sharing a picture from the lush plantations, Ambassador Gor wrote, "Great to be in Darjeeling! Started my visit with one of the region’s most iconic traditions - a stop at the historic @MakaibariTea Estate and, of course, a cup of world-famous Darjeeling tea".

A Packed Itinerary

Expressing his delight over the visit, Shringla responded that Darjeeling was "honoured, delighted and even a little overawed" by the US Ambassador's presence, urging him to visit again. https://x.com/harshvshringla/status/2098078024474480936

Detailing the day's events, Shringla added, "It was a great pleasure and a personal honour to welcome H.E. Sergio Gor to Darjeeling and to my residence, Ivanhoe, overlooking the Darjeeling Mall. It was a special joy to welcome him with the warmth of Darjeeling, sharing our beloved Darjeeling momo and a cup of Castleton First Flush tea."

The visit featured a packed itinerary that saw the two leaders take a walk along the historic Mall Road, engage in conversations with local youth and students, and ride aboard the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (Toy Train). "It was wonderful to share with Ambassador Gor the warmth, heritage and spirit of Darjeeling, and to see the India–U.S. friendship come alive here in the hills," Shringla noted.

Envoy Meets Indian UFC Star

Earlier on Wednesday, Sergio Gor met Indian mixed martial artist Puja Tomar, describing the UFC fighter's journey as an example of how sports can connect people and inspire the next generation.

Gor shared a picture with Tomar on X and praised her achievements in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). "Wonderful to meet Puja Tomar @pujatomar19, the first Indian woman to compete in the @UFC, and the first Indian fighter to win a UFC bout. Her journey is an incredible example of how sports can connect people and inspire the next generation!" Gor wrote on X. (ANI)