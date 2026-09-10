A rare sighting in Ranthambore National Park captured tigress Riddhi crossing Lake Rajbaug with her cubs in Zone 3. The remarkable moment offers wildlife enthusiasts a glimpse of the tigress and her young navigating the park’s natural surroundings.

A rare wildlife sighting has captured attention at Ranthambore National Park, offering a remarkable glimpse into the lives of one of the region’s most closely watched big cats. Tigress Riddhi was reportedly spotted making her way across Lake Rajbaug in Zone 3 along with her cubs.

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The sighting shows Riddhi and her young cubs carefully crossing the lake towards an island, creating a striking scene in the middle of Ranthambore’s wilderness. Such moments provide a rare opportunity to observe a tigress with her cubs as they navigate their natural surroundings together. The sighting took place in Zone 3 of Ranthambore National Park, an area known for its wildlife and scenic water bodies. Lake Rajbaug, surrounded by forests and ancient ruins, is also among the park’s well-known locations for wildlife sightings.

The presence of Riddhi and her cubs together has made the moment particularly special for wildlife enthusiasts. The sighting offers a glimpse into the movements of the tigress and her cubs while highlighting the beauty and unpredictability of encounters in the wild. The footage has since drawn attention from viewers, with many appreciating the rare sight of the tigress and her cubs crossing the lake together.