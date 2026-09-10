A viral video shows a chained monkey allegedly being forced to perform stunts for money despite appearing frightened in Karachi. The incident has sparked outrage online, with viewers expressing concern over the animal’s treatment and alleged cruelty.

A disturbing incident involving a chained monkey has raised concerns over animal cruelty after a man was reportedly seen forcing the animal to perform stunts on the roadside in Karachi, Pakistan.

According to the person who recorded the incident, the man approached them with the monkey and asked for ₹500 in exchange for showing some stunts. The person refused the offer. Soon after, their dog began barking at the man and the monkey.

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Despite the monkey appearing frightened, the man allegedly continued forcing the animal to stand up and perform. The animal appeared visibly scared, prompting the person to record the incident and highlight what they described as cruelty taking place in public.

The person later confronted the man and asked him to leave. They also urged him to show some compassion towards the animal and set it free. However, the man reportedly walked away without responding to the request.

The incident has sparked concern among viewers, with many expressing sympathy for the monkey and questioning the practice of making animals perform for entertainment or money. The video also highlights concerns over the treatment of animals used for roadside performances and the need for greater awareness about animal welfare.