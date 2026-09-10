A viral video from a wedding in Van, Turkey, shows a groom presenting his bride with 1 kg of gold before Turkish police reportedly arrested him. Authorities are investigating how he obtained the money used to purchase the expensive wedding gift.

A wedding ceremony in Van, a city in eastern Turkey, took an unexpected turn after the groom reportedly presented the bride with one kilogram of gold as a wedding gift.

The lavish gift became a talking point during the celebrations, with the couple surrounded by family and guests. However, the festivities were reportedly cut short when Turkish police arrested the groom over questions surrounding the source of the money used to obtain the gold.

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Police reportedly launched an investigation into how the groom acquired the funds for the expensive gift. His arrest came during the wedding celebrations, transforming what had been a grand occasion into an unexpected legal development.

The incident has attracted attention because of the extraordinary value of the gift and the circumstances that followed. One kilogram of gold represents a substantial amount of money, raising questions about how the groom was able to purchase it.

The investigation will reportedly examine the source of the funds and how the gold was obtained. The arrest does not establish wrongdoing, and the circumstances remain subject to the ongoing investigation by Turkish authorities.

Further details about the case, including the outcome of the investigation and any potential charges, have not been provided.