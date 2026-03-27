Ex-US Colonel Douglas Macgregor SLAMS Pakistan’s Mediation Offer in Iran-US Conflict | World

Ex-US Colonel Douglas Macgregor SLAMS Pakistan’s Mediation Offer in Iran-US Conflict | WorldAmid the escalating West Asia conflict, retired US Colonel Douglas Macgregor dismissed Pakistan’s offer to host Iran-US talks as 'ludicrous nonsense,' backing India and PM Narendra Modi as more credible mediators. His remarks come as tensions rise and diplomatic backchannels intensify.

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