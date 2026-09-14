EAM S Jaishankar noted significant progress in India-Vietnam ties, highlighting the upgraded strategic partnership. He called Vietnam a key partner for India's Act East policy and thanked PM Hưng for participating in the BRICS Summit.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India-Vietnam bilateral ties have "progressed significantly" since the previous meeting of the Joint Commission, highlighting the upgraded comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Speaking at his meeting with Vietnamese Foreign Affairs Minister Le Hoai Trung, Jaishankar said, "I'm very glad to note that our bilateral ties have progressed significantly since the previous meeting of the Joint Commission, which was held three years ago. We have had two important state visits from Vietnam, most notably, most recently, the state visit of Vietnamese President To Lam. During this visit, our leaders made this an enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership."

"This 19th J.C.M. therefore offers us a very valuable opportunity to review the presentation of the commitments which have been made and to translate the political momentum at the highest level into concrete, tangible outcomes for our people," he said.

Vietnam a Key Partner in Act East Policy

Jaishankar also highlighted Vietnam's role in India's regional outreach, saying, "Vietnam, for us, is a key partner in India's Act East policy in our vision of MAHASAGAR of the Indo-Pacific."

"Vietnam is an equally important partner in the framework of our comprehensive strategic partnership with ASEAN," he added.

Bilateral Meetings on BRICS Sidelines

Jaishankar also thanked Prime Minister Hưng for his participation in the 18th BRICS Summit, saying, "We thank Prime Minister Hưng for his productive participation in the 18th BRICS Summit that was held yesterday. I look forward to having a fruitful and productive discussion with you today."

Earlier on Saturday, Vietnam's Foreign Affairs Minister Le Hoai Trung arrived in the national capital amid the BRICS Summit.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Prime Minister of Vietnam, Le Minh Hung, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi and reviewed the progress in bilateral ties, according to an official Ministry of External Affairs press release.

During the meeting, PM Modi welcomed Vietnam’s participation in the BRICS Summit as a 'Partner Country'. The two leaders reviewed the progress made in bilateral ties, which were elevated to an 'Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' during the State Visit of Vietnamese General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam to India in May, the MEA said.

The two leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual importance and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Vietnam partnership, according to the MEA press release.

India and Vietnam share a time-tested friendship rooted in shared civilizational heritage, mutual trust and understanding, the MEA said. Vietnam is a key pillar of 'India’s Act East Policy' and an important partner in India’s broader engagement with Southeast Asia, it added. (ANI)