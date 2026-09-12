Khalifa Raqeem secretly boarded a US-bound Emirates flight to surprise his brother, who was working as a cabin crew member. He recorded the moment he located his unsuspecting brother on the aircraft.

Khalifa Raqeem turned an ordinary US-bound flight into an unforgettable family moment after secretly boarding an Emirates aircraft where his brother was working as a cabin crew member. The surprise, which was captured on video and shared on Instagram, has drawn attention online for the emotional reaction that followed.

Raqeem revealed that his brother had no idea he would be travelling on the same flight. In the video, he explained his plan while making his way through the aircraft in search of his brother.

"I'm going to the US, and on the Emirates flight I'm taking, my brother is part of the cabin crew. He doesn't know that I'm also on this same flight," Raqeem says in the video.

Watch the viral video here:

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He then walked through the aircraft, trying to locate his brother while keeping the surprise intact. Eventually, he spotted him from a distance and moved closer. The cabin crew member remained unaware of what was about to happen.

The moment he finally noticed Raqeem standing in front of him, his reaction was one of complete surprise. The brothers then greeted each other warmly and shared a hug, turning the unexpected encounter into an emotional reunion.

The video also captured the siblings smiling and posing for photographs together after the surprise. Raqeem kept the caption of his Instagram post short and simple, writing, "priceless reaction".

The unexpected meeting quickly attracted attention on social media, with viewers praising the wholesome sibling moment. Several users described the reunion as heartwarming, while others pointed out how genuinely shocked the Emirates crew member appeared when he realised that his brother had secretly boarded his flight.

The viral moment stands out not because of an elaborate gesture, but because of the spontaneity of the reunion. What began as a carefully planned surprise by Raqeem ended with a warm embrace between two brothers thousands of feet above the ground, making the Emirates flight memorable for both of them.

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